While we do laugh at the occasional joke about cyclists feeling that they’re exempt from the rules of the road, these are people who take their hobby seriously. In addition to fun, the activity keeps them physically fit and is practically sustainable. Meanwhile, e-bikes are steadily becoming mainstream. If you already own a standard bicycle frame, the X1 PRO GEN 4 will turn your existing ride into a motorized machine.

From the name itself, this is not CYC Motor’s first foray into conversion kits. Basically, this is their fourth iteration, and it brings a lot to the table. The unit fits hardtails, full-suspension MTBs, step-throughs, and others. The process is pretty straightforward and should be easy enough to handle even for novices.

According to the product page, there are several notable upgrades. These include a revamped rotor, a state-of-the-art torque sensor, a 25% larger motor, and an X12 controller. For compatibility, the X1 PRO GEN 4 supports 68 mm to 120 mm bottom brackets, 32T to 40T chainrings, and 36V to 72V batteries.

For its size, the electric drive system cranks out 5,000W and 207 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to the redesign of the motor core, thermal performance is leagues better than its predecessor. “With a 25% longer motor and redesigned motor core, experience the highest power to weight ratio in the eBIke market with 1.5kW per kg.”

As for the X12 controller, it works with 84V and 120A inputs to supply up to 6 kW of peak power. CYC Motor also says the pedal assist is almost instantaneous for a smooth experience. To make adjustments on the fly, just use the mobile app. The X1 PRO GEN 4 is now available to order.

Images courtesy of CYC Motor