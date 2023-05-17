Harley-Davidson’s all-electric spin-off brand LiveWire caught our attention when it was announced a few years ago. Perhaps it is the allure of the American manufacturer’s renown in the industry paired with cutting-edge eco-friendly technology that sparks interest among motorcycle enthusiasts. After selling out the Launch Edition version, another round of reservations is for the S2 Del Mar are now open.

If you’ve been around the moto scene as long as Harley-Davidson, people are bound to have mixed reactions when it comes to innovation. It could be in a bid to retain the traditional DNA of their two-wheelers, which is why LiveWire was turned into a subsidiary instead. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, here’s what this emission-free model brings to the table.

One look at the design of the S2 Del Mar and it evokes a sporty futuristic vibe. Its sleek form suggests agile performance ready for anything the road throws its way. The e-motorcycle tips the scales at 431 lbs and requires a somewhat semi-aggressive riding stance, but not to a point wherein it becomes uncomfortable over time. A twist of the throttle will make any seasoned rider feel in full control.

LiveWire says the battery holds enough charge for up to 110 miles – enough for short trips or your daily commute. With access to a Level 2 charging station, the S2 Del Mar can quickly top up its batteries in a little over an hour. Meanwhile, the electric drive system can generate 80 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque.

It’s capable of hitting 60 mph from a standstill in 3.1 seconds, so you better hold on tight. LiveWire prices the S2 Del Mar around $16,999, which positions it as a solid choice for folks who are in the market for a green form of transportation. Don’t delay because allocations are likely still limited for now. Colorways currently available are Nimbus Gray, Asphalt Black, and Nightfall Blue.

Images courtesy of LiveWire