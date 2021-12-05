The Littoral House in Cap-à-l’Aigle, Charlevoix, Quebec from the Canadian design team Architecture49 is the perfect holiday home. It boasts great sweeping views of the St-Laurent river and the La Malbaie bay for the ideal rest and relaxation.

This contemporary home discreetly blends with its natural topography with the use of a wooden structure and a neutral color palette. The combination imbues a sense of calmness, comfort, and hominess. It has large glazed panels for expansive views of the natural wonders outside.

But the Littoral House is more than just a beautiful structure. It offers a variety of activities to make memorable memories for family and friends. The home is technically a chalet with a heated pool, sauna, and an outdoor spa that opens out into the forest. It also has a giant kitchen and a bar, a wood fireplace, and patios surrounded by the wonders of nature.

It can house eight adults in four bedrooms with hotel-like amenities including queen-sized beds, private bathrooms, and a walk-in shower and toilet. The rooms have views of the forest. This is a child-friendly home that can accommodate six children in five capsule-hotel-style twin beds.

The Littoral House is a retreat place for those who want a quiet place to unwind. But it has all the modern conveniences including WiFi, smart TVs, induction cooktop, espresso machine, and more. Best of all, it offers in-floor heating, central ventilation, AC, and smart thermostats in every room. No matter the season, the Littoral House keeps you occupied with fun activities including skiing in Mont Grands-Fonds, snowshoeing, and hiking in winter, or go whale seeing, salmon fishing, or golfing during summer.

Images courtesy of Le Littoral House