The Littoral House in Cap-à-l’Aigle, Charlevoix, Quebec from the Canadian design team Architecture49 is the perfect holiday home. It boasts great sweeping views of the St-Laurent river and the La Malbaie bay for the ideal rest and relaxation. 

This contemporary home discreetly blends with its natural topography with the use of a wooden structure and a neutral color palette. The combination imbues a sense of calmness, comfort, and hominess. It has large glazed panels for expansive views of the natural wonders outside. 

But the Littoral House is more than just a beautiful structure. It offers a variety of activities to make memorable memories for family and friends. The home is technically a chalet with a heated pool, sauna, and an outdoor spa that opens out into the forest. It also has a giant kitchen and a bar, a wood fireplace, and patios surrounded by the wonders of nature.

It can house eight adults in four bedrooms with hotel-like amenities including queen-sized beds, private bathrooms, and a walk-in shower and toilet.  The rooms have views of the forest. This is a child-friendly home that can accommodate six children in five capsule-hotel-style twin beds. 

The Littoral House is a retreat place for those who want a quiet place to unwind. But it has all the modern conveniences including WiFi, smart TVs, induction cooktop, espresso machine, and more. Best of all, it offers in-floor heating, central ventilation, AC, and smart thermostats in every room. No matter the season, the Littoral House keeps you occupied with fun activities including skiing in Mont Grands-Fonds, snowshoeing, and hiking in winter, or go whale seeing, salmon fishing, or golfing during summer.  

Learn More Here

Littoral House Littoral House Littoral House Littoral House Littoral House Littoral House Littoral House Littoral House Littoral House Littoral House Littoral House Littoral House Littoral House

Images courtesy of Le Littoral House