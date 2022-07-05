If for whatever reason you’ve always dreamt of a private island getaway, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions can make that happen. Provided you’re ready to outbid everyone else who wants the same thing, the establishment currently lists it at $14.5 million with no reserve. The Little Ragged Island will be one expensive investment, but the wealthy don’t see it that way.

This sub-tropical paradise is located in the southernmost part of the Bahamas. It is the largest of its kind that is available for purchase right now, First, there are no existing structures on Little Ragged Island, which means it is virtually unsullied by any forms of man-made pollution.

Whoever ends up with its ownership practically has a blank canvas to work with. With the help of some of the best design studios and architects, they can turn this into a lavish retreat. It spans a little over 712 acres and boasts white sand beaches and azure ocean waters that surround it from all sides.

St. Andrews, as it is officially called, has a lot to offer when it comes to nature. Lush vegetation adorns the island with plenty of lignum vitae trees and more. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions also notes that fresh spring drinking water is available on Little Ragged Island as well. Fancy some recreational fishing?

The waters around it are also teeming with barracudas, tunas, kingfishes, snappers, and groupers. Grab a snorkel and observe the marine life that thrives in the reefs or go scuba diving. The possibilities are endless here. The Little Ragged Island is just a few miles away from Duncan Town. Deeper waters allow access for yachts and other larger ships.

Images courtesy of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions