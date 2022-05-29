Smart technology continues to trickle into more segments to make our lives more convenient than ever before. For people who live with pets, we can now monitor, feed, and even play with them remotely via unique gadgets. For our readers who have cats, Litter-Robot 3 Connect will make your waste management duties as convenient as they can get.

Although surveys tell us that dogs are the most popular furry companions, the feline species are just as equally favored by many. If you’re in the process of automating almost everything around the home, then you might as well add this high-tech litter box to your next shopping list. It is available in grey or beige colorways.

Getting To know The Litter-Robot 3 Connect

No more scooping as the device handles it for you. The Little-Robot Connect 3 measures 29.5” x 24.25” x 27” (H x W x D) and weighs 24 lbs when empty. It has a 15.50” x 12.25” (H x W) entryway to accommodate cats of any sizes. It replaces traditional covered boxes and provides self-cleaning functions to keep you and your pet happy.

Little to no assembly is required, but some parts may shift during transport. Position the Litter-Robot 3 Connect somewhere level with enough clearance so nothing gets in the way of its motion. If possible, place it where the original litter box was before.

Pour in your pet’s litter sand of choice but make sure that the granules are small enough to fit through the sifting screen. Also, do not go beyond the indicated fill point. Connected the power adapter to the back of the base and plug it in. After an initialization phase, your Litter-Robot 3 Connect is ready for action.

Sensors will detect when your cat enters and if they are still inside. After they exit, the system follows a preset delay to allow the waste to clump before it performs a cleanup cycle. Take note that a safety feature will stop the cycle anytime your pet enters the chamber. Meanwhile, a carbon filter keeps odor at bay.

Once the waste drawer is full, an LED notification light will flash. Don’t forget to connect it to your home’s Wi-Fi network to enjoy its smart capabilities. Download the companion app on your smartphone to view statistics, receive alerts, and more. Finally, you can remove the bonnet, drawer, and globe of the Litter-Robot 3 Connect for cleaning.

Images courtesy of Litter-Robot