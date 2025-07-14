Jazzing up your living spaces anytime soon? If so, freestanding speakers are trending lately. On top of high-fidelity audio, these double as decorative pieces that can enhance the atmosphere of a room. The Diva Mezza Utopia is a solid choice when the motif of your interiors is predominantly lighter shades of the spectrum.

Many designers can bring out a sense of calm, elegance, and intimacy with darker tones. Meanwhile, others prefer to convey a more upbeat atmosphere with vibrant hues instead. Given Focal’s lineup is as diverse as it gets, it’s bound to offer an SKU that meets your requirements.

Available exclusively in Ivory Felt, the Diva Mezza Utopia is a 3-way active wireless loudspeaker system for people with discerning ears and upmarket tastes. As the product description points out, “it combines audiophile excellence with ease of use in a single solution.”

The French outfit presents a sculptural acoustic output platform with plenty of versatility. Although the manufacturer is primarily marketing it for music, this bad boy is also great for movies, video games, and more. Each unit measures 50″ x 18″ x 4″ (HxWxD) and weighs a hefty 192 lbs.

Focal is partnering with Naim Audio for this all-in-one high-fidelity speaker. Listeners can look forward to an immersive listening experience courtesy of the comprehensive soundstage it covers. For those who despise cables, ultra-wideband connectivity promises no latency and compression.

From an aesthetic standpoint, a pair of Diva Mezza Utopia speakers would look awesome in any home entertainment setup. Focal ensures compatibility with the likes of Google Cast, AirPlay, Spotify Connect, Google Home, QQ Music, Qobuz, and others.

