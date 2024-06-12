When you’re as addicted to a brilliantly brewed cup of coffee as some of us here at the office, a high-quality espresso machine becomes a must-have kitchen appliance. We’re not talking about commercial-grade models fit for a café, but something that can at least pull a standard shot without too much effort. However, when the cost is not a factor, the Youn might just be the sleekest option we’ve seen so far.

Most espresso machines generally follow two types of aesthetics: classic and modern. While there are a few skirting the fine line in between, LIGRE, on the other hand, is pushing for an extremely clean minimalist look. As the official website writes, “a completely reinvented portafilter machine that combines performance and design at the highest level and turns technical perfection into art.”

It may sound like your average marketing slogan, but to see is to believe! The Youn flaunts perhaps the sleekest form factor to date for an espresso machine. Moreover, it is a winner of both the iF Design Award and the German Design Award, which are credentials not many boast about. LIGRE even makes a bold claim that novices can craft barista-level beverages with its equipment.

No need to wait long for your caffeine fix as it only takes four minutes to reach precise brewing temperature. A patented PID plus sensor system ensures everything is optimal before you pull the shot. LIGRE calls it a steam lance but it functions exactly like a steam wand to produce velvety milk foam. A digital display is mounted on the top right corner of the Youn.

Crafted out of anodized aluminum, it’s available in matte black or silver beige finishes. Meanwhile, the brew group is made of brass, while the rest of its metal parts are stainless steel. Its reservoir can hold roughly 1.6 liters of water. The Youn uses a 58 mm portafilter and the body measures 450 mm x 304 mm x 401 mm and weighs 40 lbs.

