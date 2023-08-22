Rhode Island is famous for its lighthouses and this 5,983 square-foot, three-story property at 2 Harbor View Drive Newport is a testament to that. Aptly called the “Lighthouse,” it sits on over an acre of land overlooking Newport Harbor and is on the market for $10,900,000.

This lighthouse-inspired home offers four ensuite bedrooms, four full and 2 partial baths, and is “perfection from top to bottom in all seasons.” It has a lighthouse-like wing that houses a guest suite and stunning dining room. The home also has a gourmet kitchen, a Great room, a fully-equipped family/party room, and at the top, a circular room that offers impressive harbor views.

Upon entry, there’s a built-in bench seating, gleaming brass and wood railings, and porthole windows much like those you see in yachts or ships. The “Lighthouse” even has a ship speed indicator adorned at the base of the stairway that leads up to the second floor.

There are several fireplaces spread out throughout the home, which offers stunning views encompassing the harbor, bridge and skyline. The interior also features custom millwork and wood accents with glossy marine-grade varnish.

The three bedrooms are on the ground floor while the primary suite in the second level is equipped with two walk-in closets, ,massive walk-in shower, vaulted beam ceilings, a secondary laundry room, and a water view deck. Outside is a dining patio with a wall-mounted TV and a rock-lined hot tub.

The “Lighthouse” sits tucked-in on a quiet private road, behind tall hedges and layers of plantings for privacy. But it is easy proximity to restaurants, yacht clubs and all that Newport has to offer.

Images courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty