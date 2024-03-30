Tech/crypto/venture-capitalist billionaire Marc Andreessen has put his Silicon Valley estate onto the market for a whopping $33.37 million. The renowned co-founder of Netscape and venture-capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, along with his wife Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen, are leaving behind their long-held residence at 164 Elena Avenue, Atherton, California after amassing an impressive property portfolio in Malibu reported to be over $250 million.

Their Atherton estate was originally built in the 1990s by custom builder Colin Whiteside and they bought the property in 2007 for $16.6 million. It has since undergone significant renovations. The 1.5-acre spread exudes opulence and elegance. It boasts a sprawling 12,400-square-foot main Tuscan-style mansion with five bedrooms, seven baths, an office, a den, a studio, and a gym.

The property also has a one-bedroom, one-bath guesthouse with its own kitchen and living area, seven fireplaces, high-tech home-automation, security, and surveillance systems. The living area boasts soundproof suede walls, automated window shades, a concealed projector, and retractable cinema screen.

Moreover, the Atherton mansion offers a family room connected to a covered terrace. Its primary suite has its own private balcony and decked with dual walk-in closets, and a luxe marble-clad bath with a spa tub and curbless shower. Meanwhile, the grounds are meticulously landscaped with manicured lawns, a pergola, fountains, a covered terrace, a three-car garage, as well as a reflecting pool.

A circular driveway fronts the Atherton mansion which boasts a sweeping staircase leading to the three-story living space equipped with an elevator to all levels. Other luxurious amenities in the property include a formal dining room with two kitchens outfitted with a series of top-tier Bosch, Hestan, Kitchen-Aid, Miele, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances. Mary Gullixson of Compass of Compass holds the listing.

Images courtesy of Mary Gullixson/Compass