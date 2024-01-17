Pura Vida Founders Selling Waterfront Manse In Miami For $16.9M

Jennifer and Omer Horev, the founders of the health-conscious restaurant chain Pura Vida, is parting with their waterfront manse in Miami Beach’s prestigious Pine Tree Drive. The property, located at 5401 Pine Tree Drive, boasts 6,783 square feet of living space, has a private boat dock, and expansive 75 feet of frontage on Biscayne Bay.

The couple paid $6.8 million for the residence in 2020 from Menin Homes + Design, whose clients include Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. They are now selling it for $16.9 million with agent Dina Goldentayer at Douglas Elliman. It is built as a traditional Spanish villa set behind private gates and separated from its neighbors by towering palm trees and lush flora. It has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a two-car garage.

The first level of their home at Pine Tree Drive boasts a marble fireplace, dual entertainment lounges furnished with custom millwork, arched doorways, and oak flooring. It also has an Italkraft-designed chef’s kitchen with marble counters and walls, and an eat-in kitchen island. Off the kitchen is a formal dining area that offer picturesque water views and around the corner is a custom wet bar with a door leading to the back covered terrace that runs the length of the house.

Meanwhile, the second floor hosts the primary suite which has its dedicated wing, two walk-in closets, a soaking tub, marble shower, dual vanities, and a private terrace access. This level also has three additional guest bedrooms.

The couple’s Pine Tree Drive mansion also has an infinity-edge swimming pool flanked by pool loungers and manicured lawn on each side while the waterfront area has a deck for a large boat and a couple of jet skis.