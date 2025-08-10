Titaner’s Modular Serving Tray is a versatile kitchen essential that lives up to the one-pan-meal cooking dream. It offers a seamless oven-to-table experience that effectively makes meal prep fun and reduces sink pileups.

Cooking different dishes normally equate to the need of various cooking utensils as well. There are certain pots and pans that are sensitive to extreme temperatures so aren’t suitable for use in the oven or air fryer. There are also those not ideally used for serving on the table directly.

Titaner’s Modular Serving Tray solves this problem. It’s based on the design of its previous successful project, the Titanium Oven Tray. This time, the team made it more functional and turned it into a single solution for cooking, serving, and dining.

The system includes various sized pans including those with partitions ideal for cooking different dishes to ensure separation of flavors. Its modular design lets you mix and match to create that perfect dining setup and enjoy freshly-cooked flavorful food directly from the tray.

Titaner’s Modular Serving Tray can endure extreme heat up to 1600°F (882°C). This means it works on various cooking methods: oven, grill, open flame, air fryer, and more. Plus, it’s titanium construction offers lightweight strength, durability, and corrosion resistance.

Moreover, it’s food-safe and more hygienic as its surface resists dirt and bacteria. The surface also prevents residue build-up since it is very easy to scrub clean without soaking it in water first. It can withstand the elements and your messiest meals for effortless cleanup afterwards. Conveniently, the modules also stack neatly for compact storage.

Images courtesy of Titaner