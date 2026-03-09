Hydration is essential even when you’re out camping, hiking, or on any outdoor adventure. The problem arise when you’ve run out of water and there’s no potable source nearby. But you can rely on the LifeStraw Peak Series to turn water sourced from rivers and lakes into safe drinking water.

This is a 3-in-1 kit that offers a portable filtration solution. It’s your go-to for safe water, offering a modular water filter system designed to work interchangeably as a straw, a squeeze bottle, or a gravity system. The kit offers a reliable and efficient filter method so you can drink safely from lakes, rivers, and streams or use it to fill a water container/bottle.

The LifeStraw Peak Series includes the ultralight Peak Series Solo Water Filter, a 650mL collapsible Squeeze Bag, and a 3L Gravity Bag with 47″ hose with a standard quick connector. It also has a bottom cap for leakproof storage and backwash syringe that helps you filter faster for longer.

The system improves taste and ensures you’re drinking safe and potable water as it removes 99.999999% of bacteria, parasites, micro plastics, dirt, sand, and even cloudiness. It also removes lead, mercury, and chemicals, including PFAS, chlorine, and organic chemical matter.

The membrane microfilter lasts up to 500 gal/ 2,000 L and designed to stop working once it reaches its lifespan. It also meets US EPA & NSF P231 drinking water standards for the removal of bacteria and parasites. Every purchase of the LifeStraw Peak Series enables a child to receive safe water for an entire year.

Images courtesy of LifeStraw