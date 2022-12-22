Now that both NVIDIA and AMD have fully unveiled their new generation of GPUs, PC gamers can finally nail down a solid upgrade roadmap. Although the flagship video cards from before are still highly capable, we know many won’t hesitate to grab the latest tech as it comes out. LG, meanwhile, LG unveils two UltraGear OLED gaming monitors to take advantage of your rig’s capabilities.

To get the best experience out of the range-topping graphics cards, you’ll need a display that packs all the bells and whistles. For the most vibrant hues and immersive images, the South Korean tech group lets you gear up with the best. The UltraGear OLED is apparently the “world’s first” 240 Hz gaming-grade panel.

Not only is the refresh rate blazing fast, but the 0.3 ms response time is another remarkable attribute. LG presents a 27” flat with a QHD resolution and a 45” curved with a WQHD resolution. Depending on your preferred configuration, there’s a variant to suit any type of gaming setup.

As for color accuracy, the two are at 98.5% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Both models of the UltraGear OLED have low-reflection and anti-glare coatings to minimize visual distractions during gameplay. Support for AMD Freesync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC technologies are likewise available.

No stutter or screen tearing should please hardcore gamers who demand only the best performance. As with other gaming monitors, LG does not equip the UltraGear OLED with speakers. However, there is a four-pole headphone jack for 3D audio via DTS Headphone:X technology which replicates spatial sound on supported headphones.

