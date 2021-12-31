Most of the world’s leading tech brands have already expanded their portfolio to include almost every segment in consumer electronics. However, not all find success, which eventually sees some lines discontinued. LG, on the other hand, holds nothing back as it introduces the UltraGear 17G90Q. According to a press release, this is the “first gaming laptop” for the company.

The South Korean firm may not be on the top of anyone’s list when it comes to gaming laptops, but this could change all that. Aside from its top-of-the-line specifications, this mobile computing platform is remarkably slim and lightweight. You could say it borrows some engineering and design cues from LG’s Gram series.

Technical details tell us the UltraGear 17G90Q will be a high-performance machine. It packs an Intel 11th-generation Tiger Lake H core processor, which just came out May this year. Then there’s the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU and two DDR4 memory slots for up to 32 GB of RAM.

There won’t be any trouble running the latest titles on this bad boy. Also, M.2 dual SSD (NVMe) slots mean internal storage will never be an issue, so download away. Flip the lid and marvel at the 17.3-inch full-HD IPS panel that promises a buttery-smooth 300-Hz refresh rate. It’s unclear if LG will ever offer a 4K display upgrade option for this one.

To accompany the impressive visuals are speakers that support DTS: X Ultra multi-dimensional audio. These should make your gameplay as immersive as possible. The UltraGear 17G90Q sports an RGB backlit keyboard and a wide range of connectivity options. Power comes from a 93-Whr battery. LG is releasing the gaming laptop internationally early in 2022.

Images courtesy of LG