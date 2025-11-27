IKEA and designer Tekla Evelina Severin (Teklan) aim to make tech more expressive and colorful with its collaborative line of speakers and lights. The aptly-named IKEA x Teklan products feature a combo of bold patterns and colors that make them stand out.

The range of speakers and lights do not just blend into the background but catches the attention so they make great center piece or conversation starters. The lineup includes patterned versions of IKEA’s existing SOLSKYDD Bluetooth speakers, which normally come in a minimalist white finish.

The IKEA x Teklan versions are much more playful and include three round Bluetooth speakers available in small, medium and large wall-mounted models. The small is in orange colorway featuring a punchy pattern and the medium in green with beige and brown diagonal stripes. Then the wall-mounted version in a textured orange finish which is pairable with a screen. It is also compatible with Spotify Tap and multi-speaker support.

Moreover, there are two vibrant KULGLASS lamp speakers that beautifully combine light, color, and sound. The speakers are available in green and a red-brown shade with pink accents. Both boast expressive silhouettes of a swirl-shaped shade inspired by soft-served icea cream.

The IKEA x Teklan collab also puts a playful twist on the classic FADO lamp with a spotted pattern. “We’re treating speakers with the same care as the rest of the home, so they contribute to a room’s atmosphere and personality not only through sound but also through form, colour and character,” said Sara Ottosson, Product Developer at IKEA of Sweden.

Images courtesy of IKEA