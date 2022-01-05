Although LG has officially bowed out of the smartphone market due to flagging sales, it remains strong in other segments. In fact, it is a major player when it comes to battery and display technology. With CES 2022 officially kicking off this week, the company is unveiling its largest OLED TV – the 97G2.

This massive panel is just one of many under LG’s OLED evo Gallery Edition series. Over the years, we have been seeing innovative applications of display technology, but home entertainment is still a very lucrative business. As it stands right now, the 97G2 dominates everything else in the size category, but let’s find out if you should upgrade.

The South Korean tech giant is calling the latest range as such for a reason. Visual fidelity matters as screen sizes grow and the manufacturer knows exactly what consumers want. As long as you don’t mind paying a hefty premium, the image-enhancement features it packs should be worth every penny.

SELF-LIT PiXELS not only allows them to ship the 97G2 with a slim and lightweight design but also delivers immersive visuals. LG equips its evo Gallery Edition TVs with their in-house α9 Gen5 AI Processor. These use cutting-edge algorithms along with its Brightness Booster technology as well.

All of these combine to produce deep blacks and vibrant details that enhance your viewing experience. Depending on how close you sit to the 97G2, movies or games would feel remarkably immersive. LG says it supports three installation options. Turn it into a dynamic canvas with the artistic Gallery Stand. You can also go for a wall-mount or swivel stand setup.

