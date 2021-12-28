January will see Las Vegas welcome the biggest names in technology for the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). LG Display is already teasing what they’ve been working on and one of them is the Media Chair. This new platform could be the next ultimate platform for personal home entertainment.

Despite some companies pulling out due to the threat of the COVID-19 Omicron strain, organizers are pushing through with in-person attendance. We hope the South Korean tech outfit chooses to participate so people can try the Media Chair for themselves. So far, it’s shaping up to be an exciting product.

It may look like one of those all-in-one gaming chairs, but LG markets it for another segment. Technically, you can still hook up your rig or console to the built-in 55-inch OLED panel. Nevertheless, what this brings to the table are premium ergonomics and immersive audio output.

Feel your stress melt away on the Media Chair as you settle into the plush recliner. The curved screen adds another layer of visual immersion alongside the company’s integrated Cinematic Sound OLED (CSO) technology. What it does is allow the display to vibrate and produce audio instead of traditional speakers.

You’ll find a touchscreen control panel on the right armrest. Users can toggle the volume, display settings, and turn the OLED panel’s orientation from landscape to portrait at the touch of a button. Sources reveal LG will also debut another product called the Virtual Ride.

Banking on the surging popularity of cycling, this high-tech stationary bike comes with a massive flexible OLED screen that extends vertically to form a ceiling. Nevertheless, our favorite among the two is the LG Media Chair, because we just want to relax.

Images courtesy of LG Display