LG Electronics celebrates the 65th anniversary of Korea’s first fan, the D-301, by giving it a modern functionality while retaining its 1960s silhouette. The limited-edition icon, called “2025 Goldstar Fan,” blends nostalgia with modern convenience.

The reimagined version incorporates the familiar elements from the original D-301 fan. These include the round metal grille, three-blade propeller, and beautiful curved steel legs reimagined for modern aesthetics. It also has the iconic crown-shaped Goldstar logo and the classic dial design.

As with other advanced home electronics from LG, the D-301 also offers functional convenience befitting today’s modern lifestyle. It’s been interpreted for enhanced flexibility and practicality. The “2025 Goldstar Fan” offers wireless functionality and uses a Brushless DC (BLDC) motor for a quiet and reliable efficient operation that requires minimal maintenance.