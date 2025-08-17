LG Electronics celebrates the 65th anniversary of Korea’s first fan, the D-301, by giving it a modern functionality while retaining its 1960s silhouette. The limited-edition icon, called “2025 Goldstar Fan,” blends nostalgia with modern convenience.
The reimagined version incorporates the familiar elements from the original D-301 fan. These include the round metal grille, three-blade propeller, and beautiful curved steel legs reimagined for modern aesthetics. It also has the iconic crown-shaped Goldstar logo and the classic dial design.
As with other advanced home electronics from LG, the D-301 also offers functional convenience befitting today’s modern lifestyle. It’s been interpreted for enhanced flexibility and practicality. The “2025 Goldstar Fan” offers wireless functionality and uses a Brushless DC (BLDC) motor for a quiet and reliable efficient operation that requires minimal maintenance.
This fan runs on a built-in USB-C rechargeable battery that lasts up to ten hours. The wireless operation makes it convenient to use the fan anywhere, be it the living room, bedroom, or even outdoors. Moreover, with its BLDC motor, the fan provides quiet cooling in the bedroom or office setting.
The “2025 Goldstar Fan” features an adjustable three-step wind intensity and rotation options accessible through its dial design. But it also offers smart features for enhanced convenience like remote control access and ThinQ app compatibility.
This fan makes a stylish addition to any interior space with its touch of newtro aesthetics. It pays great tribute to the company's roots while evolving with the times. As the company says, "While technology has evolved, the spirit and philosophy embedded within remain alive."
Images courtesy of LG