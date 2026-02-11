Michael Jantzen designed an Interactive Folding Lamp that looks nothing more than a perfectly shaped white-painted wooden cube. But it has hinged panels that closes and opens. These panels customize the light output, allowing warm light to emit from multiple corners.

The panels swing outward and light emits from the direction of the opened panel. No to panels emit the same depth of brightness, as they are irregular with their own cuts and shapes. This means light filters through differently, creating not only a visual play of light and shadows, but also a structural aesthetic to the lamp itself.

By moving the four-hinged corners of the cube in and out, it transforms a basic cube’s physical appearance. It turns a lighting fixture into an artistic display. It adds not just illumination but also visual appeal to any space.

Moreover, the Interactive Folding Lamp features a single energy efficient electric bulb in the center, housed in a light diffusing shield and six horizontal yellow colored planes. These planes are evenly spaced around the bulb and light diffuser.

The Interactive Folding Lamp is one of many of Jantzen’s other projects that explore innovative ways to re-invent the built environment of lamps through unexpected interactivity, and in turn, generates new forms and functions. It’s part of a series of interactive lamps that invites tactile interaction, encouraging users to manipulate the amount and quality of light radiating from the center.

Images courtesy of Michael Jantzen/Archinect