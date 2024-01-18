While the Consumer Electronics Show was underway in Las Vegas, Nevada, so was the Tokyo Auto Salon 2024. What a way to start the year! On one hand, we had an event that catered to tech-savvy folks, while another was curated for gearheads. Since we’ve already covered a few for the former, here’s the Lexus x JAOS GX 550 Overtrail concept for overlanding maniacs.

Toyota is no stranger when it comes to extremely capable 4x4s. Truth be told, most of its rugged offerings are already considered legendary by off-road enthusiasts. However, given its subsidiary Lexus is positioned as a luxury marque, buyers expect the machines market under the emblem to ship with a heavy emphasis on opulence with stellar performance.

True to its tough and expedition-ready heritage, Toyota most likely collaborated with the Japanese supplier of aftermarket off-road accessories and upgrades just to show off what’s possible. At its core, the Lexus x JAOS GX 550 Overtrail is a machine endowed with a potent 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 rated at 349 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque.

Even before it receives the heavy-duty add-ons, tests show a 0-60 mph sprint in 6.5 seconds and a top speed of 109 mph. Meanwhile. the mill is mated to a 10-speed Direct-Shift automatic gearbox to power all four wheels alongside a Torsen limited-slip center differential with a locking function.

The Lexus x JAOS GX 550 Overtrail sports a revamped front bumper with built-in LEDs, flared fenders, and tubular side bars. Should you need to haul larger cargo, a roof rack provides extra space. For superior ground clearance, it rides on 18″ rims shod in beefy Toyo Tires Open Country A/T tires and receives a lift kit package. It’s to come out later this year in Japanese markets.

Images courtesy of Lexus/JAOS