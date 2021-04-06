Toyota’s luxury sub-brand – Lexus – recently took the covers off its latest emission-free concept – the LF-Z Electrified. As such, similar to most established automotive companies, the Japanese carmaker is diversifying its lineup. According to its press release, the technology is a preview of what is coming to all of its future vehicles. In fact, there are several models of varying configurations that are currently under development.

A growing awareness of how traditional combustion engines are detrimental to our environment and health push consumers to consider eco-friendlier alternatives. Therefore, Toyota — through Lexus — intends to address this soon with the LF-Z Electrified. Likewise, it plans to supply its discerning clientele with a platform that delivers top-notch quality and performance associated with the marque.

The LF-Z Electrified is a fascinating showcase of what might be on the way. President and Chief Branding Officer Koji Sato said: “While fulfilling our social mission of realising a carbon-neutral society, we will continue to provide the fun and joy that cars bring, and we will contribute to the happiness and smiles of our customers and everyone involved with Lexus.”

Instead of just calling it an EV, Lexus is planning a new range of models and marketing them as either HEVs, PHEVs, and BEVs. The LF-Z Electrified will be shipping under the latter, which they are internally referring to as (battery electric vehicle). Meanwhile, this electric crossover will use “DIRECT4” — an in-house four-wheel electric drivetrain.

With the impressive capabilities of modern electric motors over conventional engines, Lexus claims owners will enjoy responsive driving dynamics. Also, from a design standpoint, this crossover embodies Lexus’ design language from all angles. Moreover, it’s sleek, sporty, and sophisticated. The LF-Z Electrified along with several other models should arrive sometime in 2025.

Images courtesy of Lexus