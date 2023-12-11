Not long ago, we gave our readers a heads-up about an upcoming drop from New Balance in partnership with District Vision called the Fresh Foam Trail. If you’re in the market for another collaborative SKU on top of that, here’s another pair of shoes for your upcoming adventures this season. Check out the MT580 and its two colorways.

The Levi’s x New Balance MT580 are unisex sneakers available in earthy tones of beige/black/blue (MT580LE2) or a slightly muted dark gray/blue/black (MT580LV2) option. Both tout a sporty silhouette ideal for casual strolls in the city, a quick ride on your mountain bike, or maybe a moderate trip outdoors.

What started out as a dedicated trail runner eventually turned into a “style icon in 1990s Tokyo.” Its appeal gradually reached a global audience and should remain that way for years to come. Despite the similarity of the overall design, each variant flaunts a distinct material combination to suit the buyer’s tastes.

Let’s start with the elements both share in common and work our way up to what sets them apart. With a partnership with Levi’s, the MT580 features the brand’s signature SHRINK-TO-FIT denim as the upper’s primary construction. Rubber forms aesthetic elements on the midfoot and the 580 logos on the tongue labels.

In every MT580 pair, the right shoe is adorned with a woven red tab to signify New Balance’s tie-in with the global leader in jeans. Up next is the ROLLBAR stability post system for optimal rear-foot movement, C-CAP midsole cushioning, and ABZORB midsole with a rubber traction outsole. Depending on your choice, the MT580LE2 comes with hairy suede overlays, while the MT580LV2 gets nubuck leather instead.

Images courtesy of New Balance/Levi’s