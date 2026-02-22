Levi’s will always be known for its denim jeans. But its outerwear collection— from hoodies, crew necks, sweatshirts, and more—also has a legacy of its own. Its latest release, the Pier 99 Jacket, is another visual marvel.

It’s designed for those laidback, unhurried days, and something you can easily pair with just about anything. It’s easy to reach for but harder to determine where it actually sits in the style department.

Levi’s says the Pier 99 Jacket makes an ideal layer for warmer days with its lightweight and comfortable fabric. It features a relaxed fit with a button-up front and two large patch front pockets.

It boasts a classic street style silhouette but offers an interesting visual appeal that shape-shifts according to the occasion. Its style borrows that of a classic hunting jacket with the button-up front and patch pockets.

Likewise, Levi’s Pier 99 sits between a chore coat and a barn jacket, with the boxy silhouette of the first, and the relaxed drape of the second. It ticks all three styles, making it a versatile apparel, one that Levi’s assures is “easy to style.”

Moreover, this jacket feels soft, cloud-like, and cool on the skin. It’s made with Linen+ denim, Levi’s newest fabric innovation that combines the authentic feel of denim with the ultra-airy or breathability of linen.

It features a combined 82% cotton and 18% linen. This makes Levi’s Pier 99 Jacket lighter than a traditional denim jacket, but retains the jacket style and structure. It’s a genuinely versatile option for breathable and stylish cold-weather wear, which is available in a dark wash colorway called Rabbit Hole.

