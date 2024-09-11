Sometimes a good body scrub is all you need to feel fresh and reinvigorated after a long day of hard work. If going to the spa is out of the question, then you can get a good scrub at home in the shower with the help of silicone scrubbers. We don’t just mean any scrubber but the Body Scrubber 2.0 from Tooletries.

Unlike the first version, this one comes with extra-long 10mm bristles for a rich, luxurious lather. The longer bristles mean you don’t have to continuously use water or add liquid soap just to get the right consistency of suds for a good lather. It may be a little stiffer though than the flexible 1.0 version, so it takes a little getting used to.

But it definitely holds soap longer. Tooletries’ Body Scrubber 2.0 leaves you feeling clean with a smooth skin afterward. It successfully removes dirt trapped in your pores. It unclogs pores, exfoliates, and boosts blood circulation in the process. Its ergonomic handle lets you reach tricky or hard to scrub spaces.

When you’re done, you can simply hang it to dry from its dedicated rust-free storage hook. Forget using loofahs, sponges, or washcloths to scrub your body clean as it can only have the reverse effect. The silicone used in this scrub prevents build-up of bacteria and that moldy smell that usually comes with a dry washcloth.

Loofahs aren’t also friendly on the skin because of its rough texture. Tooletries managed to make the Body Scrubber 2.0 offer twice the performance than its predecessor. It does so without doubling in size. It maintains the ideal shower size of 5″ x 4.5″, which is easy to store or pack for travel.

Images courtesy of Tooletries