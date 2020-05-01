We have been seeing some amazing timepieces making their debut online as public events have all been called off. While it is a different experience to be attending expos, the coronavirus pandemic is forcing us into temporary isolation. Thus, for now, you can just sit back and let us showcase a new one from, Vacheron Constantin. The Les Cabinotiers Grand Complication Split-Second Chronograph Tempo is overflowing with sophistication. How many you ask? The spec sheet points to a total of 24 complications.

To hold all of that and not overcrowd the dials to the point that it becomes a mess, Vacheron Constantin presents a solution. This is timepiece is double-sided and each section holds all the striking details. The 18k 5N rose gold case measures 50 mm in diameter with a thickness of 21 mm. While it’s not exactly compact, we believe the form factor is intentional in order to stand out.

The engineering that goes into each Les Cabinotiers Grand Complication Split-Second Chronograph Tempo is overwhelming. The craftsmen working on it can manage to pull off such an extravagant display of timekeeping prowess. Each of the two slate gray dials features an arrangement of guilloche and sunray patterns. Moreover, there are a total of 1,163 components that go into each example.

One side focuses on the calendrical and timing, while the other handles astronomical functions. Furthermore, a tourbillion sits on the 12 o’clock position within a Maltese Cross cage. Meanwhile, the power reserve indicator hovers over this element. The Les Cabinotiers Grand Complication Split-Second Chronograph Tempo from Vacheron Constantin is truly a sight to behold.

Images courtesy of Vacheron Constantin