When the checklist for the next vehicle you plan to buy includes luxury, performance, and killer looks, you can never go wrong with any of the prominent German marques. With an outstanding reputation for engineering some of the most coveted machines in the world, it would be a worthwhile investment for anyone. It just so happens that the 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is scheduled to drop later this year.

With its designated model year, buyers get to enjoy all the latest features and technologies that ship with the coupe. From all angles, Mercedes-AMG spared no expense to design a drool-worthy ride. We have clean lines and sleek aerodynamics at play here, igniting a blazing desire among automotive enthusiasts.

As long as you have the cash to burn on this bad boy, it will turn heads and become the subject of admiration wherever you take it. Under the elongated hood of the 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance sits a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and a battery-electric motor supplied by a liquid-cooled battery.

The hybrid setup generates a whopping 805 horsepower and 1,047 lb-ft of twist. Its potent powertrain allows the 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance to effortlessly complete a 0-60 mph sprint in 2.7 seconds and max out at 199 mph (electronically limited).

Reports tell us the AMG High Performance Battery platform benefits from the non-conductive liquid cooling system which keeps all 560 cells in optimal temperature. Whoever sits behind the wheel gets to experience an exhilarating time courtesy of the AMG Active Ride Control and Active aerodynamics.

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is due to ship out to showrooms and buyers sometime this year. Given its capabilities, “an AMG carbon ceramic high performance composite brake system with bronze 6-piston fixed calipers at the front and 1-piston floating calipers at the rear is equipped standard.”

Images courtesy of Mercedes-AMG