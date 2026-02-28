While Ducati has made a name for itself through sleek superbikes and its achievements in motorsports, the manufacturer also builds robust off-road-ready motorcycles. The latest to roll out of the assembly line is the DesertX V2. It may look muscular, but it’s engineered for adventures beyond paved paths.

The Italian marque establishes this right away through the background image of the model’s product page. We have a rider on the bike as he navigates desert dunes. The official slogan for the DesertX V2 is “Born Unbound,” as it evokes the thrill of exploration.

It is “the result of intensive field testing, where every off-roading experience translates into concrete evolution: more natural control, greater usability in every situation and an even more pronounced off-road attitude, without relinquishing the pleasure and precision of road riding.”

Ducati also hints at exceptional performance that surpasses all expectations. In fact, the description reads: It arrives in a single color option called Matte Star White Silk. Since weight matters a lot in extreme environments, the DesertX V2 only equips what is necessary.

Power comes from a 890 cc liquid-cooled V2 engine with a six-speed gearbox. It can crank out 110 horsepower and 68 lb-ft of torque. Ducati mounts the powertrain on a monocoque aluminum frame for reliable structural rigidity.

KYB shocks, cross-spoked rims shod in Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires, and a Brembo brake system define its responsive handling and smooth ride. Owners can also configure their DesertX V2 with optional accessories listed as Rally, Touring, Urban, Sport, Off-Road, and Sport.

Images courtesy of Ducati