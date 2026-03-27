The golden Bowtie emblem’s mid-engine sports car is such a massive hit that new iterations and special editions never fail to hype people up. For the upcoming model year, the new vehicles are appealing to motorsports fans. These are the 2027 Corvette Grand Sport X and 2027 Corvette Grand Sport X hybrid. So far, both evoke the high-performance excellence of American automotive design.

At a glance, the rakish silhouette of its aggressive aerodynamic setup will resonate with Chevrolet’s clientele. Of course, these bad boys are not just for show. The machines are packing a potent powertrain to deliver exhilarating driving experiences for those behind the wheel. We’re talking about 535 horsepower and 520 lb-ft of torque.

Meanwhile, the hybrid variant of the Corvette Grand Sport X, augments the 6.7-liter LS6 V8 mill with an electric drive unit mounted to the front axle. Powered by a 1.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, it generates an additional 145 lb-ft of torque to the front wheels. In total, this ICE/eAWD combination produces 721 horsepower.

Elsewhere, the drivetrain features an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox. For overall driving comfort, the Chevrolet outfits the suspension system with its Magnetic Selective Ride Control 4.0. Rounding out the rear profile is a quad center exhaust that emits a pronounced roar when you step on the pedal.

“With a sculpted wide-body chassis optimized for aerodynamics, an integrated rear spoiler, aggressive wide side air inlets, and forged aluminum wheels, stability is enhanced and driving confidence is assured. writes the manufacturer. The 2027 Corvette Grand Sport X series will also get a comprehensive upgrade package. It’s for owners who want to get more out of their ride.

Images courtesy Chevrolet