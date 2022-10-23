Boxer Sugar Ray Leonard’s Los Angeles mansion called the “Leonard Estate” is back on the market with a tempting $1.5 million price cut from its original listing of $46.5 last summer. The manse is at 1550 Amalfi Drive in the Upper Riviera area of the tony Pacific Palisades community.

This three-story property boasts an expansive real estate of 16,773 square feet. It even has a guest house. The manse itself has eight bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen with upscale appliances and custom cabinetry, and marble countertops. A winding staircase connects the formal dining room and multiple lounge areas.

Meanwhile, both the first and second floors boast gorgeous glass doors and soaring ceilings making them the perfect place to host family and friends. But upon entry alone, the Leonard Estate welcomes you to the sight of exposed wood beam ceilings, ornate tile flooring, and ocean and mountain views through ample windows.

Moreover, this manse has a primary suite with balconies that look out to the ocean. If you want to unwind, relax, or get fit, then this property also boasts other luxurious amenities. These include a gym, a theater room, an outdoor swimming pool, cabanas, a spa, a mini golf course, and a tennis court. It also has an office.

Likewise, the Leonard Estate is just a few minutes away from the Pacific Coast Highway and pristine coastal beaches. You don’t have to go far to have some fun at the beach. Lush landscaping surrounds the Leonard Estate and there you can lounge about to get a tan. The guest house is also set in the backyard near the circular pool and has one bedroom.

Images courtesy of Compass