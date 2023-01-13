At CES 2022, there were a lot of tech companies that promoted devices with flexible screens. The likes of Samsung, LG, ASUS, and others had prototypes and concepts that used foldable display panels. With the 2023 installment of the expo over, we are scouring all the announcements for cool stuff. Lenovo’s Yoga Book 9i earns another mention.

If you can recall, the Chinese electronics group also unveiled a folding display laptop/tablet hybrid called the ThinkPad X1 Fold. Along with other similar platforms from brands such as ASUS, many consider it a niche product even now. Reviews also point out the clunky software support and some technical issues due to their unique functionalities.

Hence, for its latest gimmick, Lenovo ditches the foldable screen approach and opts for something else. The Yoga Book 9i is a fascinating concept as it somewhat resembles Microsoft’s Surface Duo smartphone albeit at a larger scale. Moreover, instead of Android, it runs on Windows 11, but we hope it has been optimized for a seamless experience on this type of configuration.

As we said, the Yoga Book 9i features a hinge system that holds two 13.3” 2.8K OLED PureSight panels. Lenovo says it supports Dolby Vision HDR and is rated at 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy. The latter is sure to catch the attention of content creators and digital artists. For audio, it’s packing a 360-degree rotating sound bar with Bowers & Wilkins speakers.

It’s a versatile productivity and entertainment device usable in both landscape and portrait modes. Unlike Microsoft’s Surface products, Lenovo ships the Yoga Book 9i with a detachable magnetic Bluetooth keyboard, a folio stand, and a Smart Pen stylus. This premium package is shipping out in June 2023.

Images courtesy of Lenovo