While the competition gradually slims down their tablets with each iteration, Lenovo’s latest slate bucks the trend to deliver a versatile platform for entertainment and productivity. This is the new Tab Plus and it may appear svelte at first glance, but it’s a bit chunky when viewed from the side. It seems like an odd choice for a form factor, but there’s a good reason behind the bulk.

Apple and Samsung remain the top dogs in the tablet segment for their respective operating systems, but there are other options for Android users. If not for the ongoing trade ban imposed by the United States government, Huawei would have been a tough rival for the South Korean firm. However, Chinese manufacturers like Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Lenovo are also tough contenders.

The Tab Plus is available as a standalone package, but there are special bundles that ship with additional accessories like the Tab Plus Sleeve, Tab Pen Plus, a wireless keyboard, and a wall charger. The latter suggests a power brick is not included in the box by default, which might be a dealbreaker for some potential buyers.

As noted earlier, Lenovo is marketing this tablet as an audio powerhouse. The press release tells us there are eight JBL speakers rated with 26W of stereo output. To enhance clarity and remove static noise, the housing touts a 22 cc speaker box. Overall, the setup features four force-balanced woofers and four matrix tweeters. Dolby Atmos is likewise supported.

Acoustics aside, it sports an 11.5″ 2K LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and TUV-certified eye care technology. Processing power comes from the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset that runs Android 14 out of the box. RAM is listed at 8GB, while internal storage maxes out at 256 GB. A microSD card slot is also integrated should more storage space be needed.

Powering the Tab Plus is an 8,600 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging technology. Lenovo claims the tablet will last up to 12 hours on a single charge. Luna Gray is the only colorway on offer with its optional accessories rendered in the same metallic tone. A built-in kickstand is great for hands-free viewing.

Images courtesy of Lenovo