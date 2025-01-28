China made the headlines recently when news about the revolutionary artificial intelligence model named R1 by DeepSeek dropped. Not only is it free, but the developers also claim it only costs less than $6 million. It seems the Chinese are also positioned to overtake rivals in robotics with platforms like the Lynx.

Humanoid robots are eventually what the world’s top tech companies hope to offer. However, there are still plenty of challenges to overcome before commercial versions become mainstream. In the meantime, the most popular configurations are quadrupedal and those on wheels.

DEEP Robotics, on the other hand, chooses to incorporate the best of both worlds with the Lynx. In fact, the company is billing it as an “all-terrain robot” for a reason. Footage of the machine in action is honestly a bit unsettling as it dynamically shifts from various mobility configurations.

It can perform stunts, travel over diverse types of terrain, stay upright on two wheels, balance on a single wheel, and zip around quickly on all four wheels. As the product page puts it, the Lynx relies on DEEP Robotics AI+ and features a hot-swappable dual battery system.

The build is IP54-rated to ensure it withstands the elements and comes with a forward-facing 1080p wide-angle lens camera. It supports OTA updates along with its companion app and includes a handheld remote for manual control. Image transmission further expands its usage beyond recreation.

In theory, the Lynx is extremely versatile enough for different scenarios. It’s potentially beneficial for first responders and other rescue operations to reach people in an emergency. The current version can handle a payload of up to 27 lbs. It has a top speed of about 11 mph and an estimated range of nine miles.

