Mobile gaming is huge. In fact, the user base far surpasses that of home consoles and gaming PCs combined. Thus, it makes a lot of sense why there’s a staggering influx of gaming-centric smartphones. Before the same trend eventually becomes mainstream for tablets, Lenovo is doubling down on the segment. The latest model hitting the retail scene next month is the Legion Y700 Infinite.

Off the top of our heads, the only other Android OEM that supplies gaming-grade tablets is RedMagic. Although brands such as Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi also offer powerful slates capable of running AAA titles at max settings, these are not marketed as such. Hardware and presentation matter, so here’s what Lenovo’s upcoming device ships with.

Don’t get too excited just yet, because there’s no word of an international release. Nonetheless, judging by its past exploits, it’s likely that the Legion Y700 Infinite will eventually make its way out of China, albeit under a different name. Technical specifications are limited as of our writing, but there’s enough to guarantee flagship performance.

Although the actual size of the screen is not published on any promotional materials, we do know it’s an OLED panel. However, there might be a clue as to its dimensions, because Lenovo writes: “More compact. Built for portability.” It appears to be slightly smaller than the outgoing 8.8-inch Legion Y700 Gen 5 as well.

Another unique selling point of the Legion Y700 Infinite is 5G cellular connectivity. Moreover, it comes with dual-SIM support for both calls and mobile internet. It’s just speculation for now, but the tablet is reportedly kitted out with a MediaTek Dimensity SoC instead of a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset like its predecessor.

Images courtesy of Lenovo