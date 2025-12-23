If you are into fighting games, observing and learning from professional players is a huge help. With so many tournament matches available to stream or watch at a later date online, it’s no wonder a lot of new faces in the scene now play at a high level. 8BitDo recently added the Transparent Purple Signature Edition of its Arcade Controller.

For old-school gamers, beat-em-ups are usually played with arcade sticks or gamepads. However, these days prominent personalities in the FGC (Fighting Game Community) are using leverless alternatives. As one of the top suppliers of gaming accessories, the company markets this as a special edition collaborative SKU.

Leading the brand’s championship campaign are Vxbao and Zhen — whose names appear prominently on the Arcade Controller – Transparent Purple Signature Edition. “Both players represent the highest level of competitive excellence in the fighting game community, and we are excited to support their continued journey on the global stage,” writes 8BitDo.

True to its name, the enclosure and buttons are see-through. Overall, the design exudes the same retro vibes as classic consumer electronics. Of course, cutting-edge technology and premium components ensure responsive performance. As a nifty bonus, the layout incorporates and extra four programmable buttons.

Other awesome features lock caps to prevent accidental inputs, a tempered glass faceplate, magnetic foldable rubber feet, a non-slip silicone base, Bluetooth connectivity, 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity (receiver dongle included), and wired connectivity. It uses “16 Kailh Purple Glede linear low-profile mechanical switches for optimal fighting performance.”

The Arcade Controller – Transparent Purple Signature Edition won’t turn you into an unstoppable force overnight. Instead, it offers eye-catching aesthetics that just might distract your opponent for a bit of a competitive edge. Enjoy your favorite fighting game titles with this bad boy over the holidays.

Images courtesy of 8BitDo