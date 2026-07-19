With several aviation-geared gamepads on their way, Microsoft Flight Simulator players have it good. Meanwhile, those hooked on racing games such as Forza Horizon 6 and Gran Turismo 7 are also in for a treat. Thrustmaster is releasing a new steering wheel compatible with the Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5/5 Pro, and PC. This is the Ferrari 499P Centenary Winner Edition.

Logitech is another popular brand that covers multiple platforms, but an official licensing deal with the Prancing Horse emblem gives Thrustmaster an edge over the competition. If you own one or more of their older collaborative SKUs, expect the same top-class quality, functionality, and ergonomics. However, there’s a reason why this fresh entry is a bit more special.

The Ferrari 499P Centenary Winner Edition is in partnership with the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Motorsport maniacs know it is one of the most prestigious endurance races in the world. Buyers can likewise choose to hook it up to their existing servo bases, or prop it up on the included steel display stand.

It “celebrates the historic victory of the 499P #51 in the centenary edition of the race. An exclusive collector’s piece blending precision, technology, and racing heritage.” Furthermore, only 499 examples with serialization numbers are available for purchase. Each is a 1:1 scale replica of the Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) prototype’s actual steering wheel.

Thrustmaster goes the extra mile to deliver an immersive experience. Your Ferrari 499P Centenary Winner Edition comes with a carbon fiber back cover, a 4.3″ telemetry display, a backlit interface, two carbon fiber shift paddles, four customizable analog metal paddles, four aluminum thumb encoders, and two A3 posters.

Images courtesy of Thrustmaster/Ferrari/24 Hours of Le Mans