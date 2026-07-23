The latest Galaxy Unpacked has finally wrapped up and practically confirmed what everyone was expecting. The leaks might have spoiled everything ahead of the big event, but it does not make it any less exciting. Leading the lineup of new products in the 2026 Galaxy Z series are a trio of foldable smartphones. Namely, the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8, and Galaxy Z Flip8.

As flagship-tier models, expect premium price tags to go along with each device. The Galaxy Z series “is designed to expand foldables to a wider audience,” writes Samsung. In the case of one of these SKUs, the description seems to nail it literally, in a sense. So, which of the three should you get? Honestly, it all boils down to personal preference.

Not to be outdone by its competitors, the South Korean consumer electronics group pushed engineering to the limit. Furthermore, it’s also addressing a longtime gripe users have with flexible displays — the crease. Based on our experience with foldables from varying brands, the cosmetic flaw in question barely matters when the screen is on.

Technological Upgrades For The Modern User

Nonetheless, Samsung is accounting for the rest who would love for the line to completely disappear. The solution comes in the form of a titanium-based support structure called Flex Titanium. The titanium alloy film and titanium plate allow the 8th-generation Galaxy Z series to slim down their profiles, yet maintain durability for everyday use.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra follows the same form factor as the existing Galaxy Z Fold roster, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip8. This positions the Galaxy Z Fold8 as the new face of future foldables from the manufacturer with its 10:16 and 4:3 aspect ratios for the outer and main display, respectively. Next in the notable number of improvements is the battery.

Samsung is likewise outfitting the handsets with silicon-carbon batteries this time around. Despite not stating this explicitly in press materials and during the Galaxy Unpacked, the information was reportedly shared with the media at briefings before the show. As for charging speed, everything maxes out at 45W wired and 20W wireless.

From an SoC standpoint, the only exception in the Galaxy Z series is the Galaxy Z Flip8, which ships with an Exynos2600 chipset. Finally, the other two are rocking Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, some of the best pieces of silicon in the business right now.

Images courtesy of Samsung