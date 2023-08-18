Hot on the heels of Lenovo’s thrilling Legion Go leak, we have additional details and an accessory that could give the handheld gaming PC an edge over its rivals. Currently, the tech industry recognizes Valve, ASUS, and AYANEO as the top players in the scene. However, things are about to heat up as sources hint at an immersive add-on.

Currently, it seems the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and several AYANEO models have settled on a seven-inch display as the ideal screen size for portable gaming. Even Nintendo recently upgraded the Switch OLED to a seven-inch panel. Although it gets the job done, all of these allow you to hook it up to an external monitor or TV via their respective charging docks.

Lenovo’s upcoming hybrid platform will definitely support this feature in order to keep up with its competitors, but Windows Report shares that the Chinese company will release the Legion Go alongside a pair of augmented reality glasses. Specifications are still under wraps, but it could be a game-changer for on-the-go gamers.

According to reports, there’s a possibility both the Legion Go and Legion AR glasses might make their official debut soon. In fact, insiders hint at IFA 2023 as the ideal time and venue to showcase what the devices bring to the table. This is enough time to generate publicity ahead of its launch – which is supposedly just in time for everyone’s holiday shopping spree.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, augmented reality technology allows users to view computer-generated images within their field of vision. An array of sensors and cameras overlay these visuals in real time. Lenovo could be borrowing elements from its ThinkReality A3 and tweaking it for gaming.

This means you can play on the big screen anywhere with the Legion Go. Aside from the AR glasses. Lenovo could also unveil other gaming hardware and devices under its gaming sub-brand. Nevertheless, we’re sure many of you can’t wait to see how this handheld gaming PC stacks up against the others.

