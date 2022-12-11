Your next outdoor adventure deserves footwear that guarantees your feet stay dry and comfortable. The Lems Shoes Waterproof Boulder Boot completely blocks off rain, water, drizzle, or snow so you can dive right into your next adventure.

This is an upgrade of the label’s Leather Boulder Boot. It still features the same supreme flexibility, packability, and zero-drop platform as its predecessor. Only this time the 100% full-grain leather uppers come with a pre-treated oil finish for water resistance. They are also breathable. It also has a full-grain leather lining that is moisture-wicking to allow heat to escape so your feet don’t sweat.

As mentioned before, the Lems Shoes Waterproof Boulder Boot comes with a zero-drop platform that keeps your feet and heel anchored to the ground. This encourages mid-foot strikes and helps correct posture as it aligns your spine.

Moreover, thanks to its injection-blown 9.0mm LemsRubber outsole, this outdoor wear is incredibly lightweight at just 12.9 oz. you might forget you have it on. It is also packable it rolls down to the size of a puff jacket. It also has a 3.5mm removable PU insole and a stack height of 10.mm excluding the insole.

Meanwhile, a gusseted tongue ensures these boots stay secure on your feet regardless if you prefer your laces loose or tight. The tongue further helps prevent water or moisture from seeping in to keep your feet dry. Lems Shoes suggests using waterproofing wax such as Otter Wax or Nikwax 2-3 times yearly to increase and extend the water-repellency of the Waterproof Boulder Boot.

