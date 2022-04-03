When it comes to hiking shoes, you want to look for a lightweight and comfortable pair that can tackle both the trail and the urban jungle. The Lems Shoes Trailhead does just that with its robust construction and reliable full-length outsoles that keep you steady on your feet.

Design-wise, this minimalist pair takes inspiration from the ’90s running sneakers. As such, it performs and looks great both on the trails and around town. For starters, it has a natural-shaped toe box paired with a slim heel fit. Then there’s the rugged upper made from microfiber and air mesh that can stand up to daily wear and tear. They also keep it breathable inside so your feet stay happy.

Moreover, the Lems Shoes Trailhead hiking shoes come with a low 4mm heel drop instead of the traditional 12mm drop. This way it promotes a natural gait and healthier posture because it naturally decreases heel striking.

Of course, it comes with a durable rubber outsole with good traction and grip, which are quintessential when you’re up against uneven terrain. This pair has a low-profile rubber tread that provides ample traction on trails and good works great on pavements too.

The Lems Shoes Trailhead also offers enough cushioning to keep your feet comfortable all day long. It has a firm EVA midsole and a 4.5mm breathable molded PU footbed to keep pain and discomfort at bay. Suffice to say, this pair is not just for hiking. It’s a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to functionality. They are built for running, doing errands, hiking, skateboarding, and anything in between.

Images courtesy of Lems Shoes