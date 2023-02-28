Serious LEGO collectors and “Lord of the Rings” fans alike are in for a much-anticipated treat as the LEGO Group, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, has unveiled its biggest Middle-earth set to date with “The Lord Of The Rings: Rivendell.” It’s a staggering buildable display with over 6,000 pieces. It leaves no room for empty space.

The set belongs to the LEGO Icons line and measures over 15″ high, 29.5″ wide, and 19.5″ deep. It takes design cues from the elven sanctuary in The Lord of The Rings universe and also draws inspiration from Peter Jackson’s films.

The LEGO “The Lord Of The Rings: Rivendell” set has 6,167 pieces and 15 mini figurines including all nine Fellowship members. There’s Gandalf the Grey, Frodo Baggins, Samwise Gamgee, Merry Brandybuck, and Pippin Took. Then Legolas, Gimli, Boromir, and Aragorn, joined by Elrond, Arwen, and Bilbo Baggins, plus more elves and a dwarf (Gloin).

The set is highly detailed and packs memorable moments and Easter eggs. It is buildable into three sections: Section One features The Council Ring, Frodos’ bedroom, and Elrond’s Study. Section Two features an Elven Tower with five Elven statues of unnamed famous warriors from the past. Section three lets you recreate the scene where the Fellowship departs Rivendell.

The LEGO “The Lord Of The Rings: Rivendell” set retails for $499.99. It is exclusively available for LEGO VIP members from 5th-7th March 2023, along with a free Frodo and Gollum LEGO Brickheadz set. Non-VIP members can purchase it from March 8 online and at LEGO retail stores.

Images courtesy of LEGO