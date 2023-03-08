We are still reeling from the announcement of LEGO’s 6,167-piece Lord of the Rings: Rivendell set. However, the Danish toymaker throws another franchise tie-in our way. This time, it’s for the big boys as THE BATMAN BATCYCLE is marketed under its Technic series. Who are we kidding? These plastic bricks are loads of fun for kids of all ages!

If you’ve never tried to assemble a LEGO Technic kit before, there are pieces that do not ship with their standard SKUs. However, the manufacturer was clever enough to ensure backward compatibility for even more versatility. Fans of the Caped Crusader shouldn’t miss out on this scale model as it promises realistic details and cool features.

The Technic lineup previously released two motorcycle models: The Ducati Panigale V4 R and BMW 1000 RR. This time, they are taking the bike designed by Ash Thorp and reworking it into their patented interconnecting parts. There are 641 pieces in total and once complete and it painstakingly captures the menacing look of the BATCYCLE in the movie.

Just like the kits before, expect remarkable articulation that closely matches that of an actual two-wheeler. According to LEGO the “steering, suspension, and chain drive” move just like the real thing, albeit in plastic. Once complete, the BATCYCLE measures 6.6” x 13” x 4.5” (H x L x W).

Although it is an intimidating project, the companion Builder app should make it more accessible even for newbies. Give Batman fans a gift they will spend hours on from start to finish. The BATCYCLE would make an awesome addition to the Technic BATMOBILE. Recreate scenes from the film or just put these bad boys on display. It’s available to order right now.

Images courtesy of LEGO