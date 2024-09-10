Whoever is handling LEGO’s design and marketing is doing a fantastic job. For years, the company has appealed to our nostalgia with timely launches of collaborative sets. Since most of us guys have an obsession with robots, kits like the IDEAS Voltron and Icons Optimus Prime were pure temptation. Now we have another to splurge on with the Icons Bumblebee.

Transformers fans are in for a treat as the Danish toymaker adds another Autobot to the lineup. Owners of the previous release can finally build a fully transformable scale model of Bumblebee to stand side by side with Optimus Prime. Furthermore, they’re drawing inspiration from the original version — an excellent choice in our opinion.

This means SKU 10338 does not turn into a Chevrolet Camaro like in some of the movies. Instead, you can carefully convert it from robot form into a brick replica of a Volkswagen Beetle. The vehicle is a favorite among automotive enthusiasts and LEGO likely wants to portray this as accurately as possible.

The Icons Bumblebee ships with 950 pieces to assemble into the legendary Autobot scout. Upon completion, it stands 10″ x 5″ x 9″ (HxWxD) articulating joints. The set includes an ion blaster, jet pack accessory, and display plaque. Find the perfect post and place it beside the Icons Optimus Prime for the best results.

LEGO writes, “Known as B-127 on his home planet Cybertron, Bumblebee is often considered the “little brother” of the heroic Autobots. He may be small, but his courage and determination are immeasurable. Designed with Transformers fans in mind, this detailed interpretation of the iconic 1980s Autobot converts from robot to vehicle mode – without rebuilding!”

Images courtesy of LEGO