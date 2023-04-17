When you have a budding interest in building scale models, but are struggling with all the intricacies, LEGO is the next best thing. Although we recommend that you practice until you develop the skills to finish a simple kit, nothing beats the fun and fulfilment of assembling a plastic brick set. If you’re up for a challenge, check out this Technic PEUGEOT 9X8 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar.

The Danish toymaker never ceases to impress with its highly detailed automotive releases. Unlike their regular lineup, those under their Technic series are some of the more sophisticated ones out there. In fact, we recently talked about their 2,336-piece Land Rover Classic Defender 90 – a must-have for overlanding fanatics.

Now, LEGO presents something awesome for motorsports aficionados to get their hands on in a couple of weeks. The Technic PEUGEOT 9X8 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar is slated to drop on May 1 to the tune of $199.99. If you’re not aware, kits under this banner tend to be more complex, thus make sure to allocate some free time.

The vehicle this set is based on will compete in one of the most prestigious endurance races there is. Interestingly, it, along with entrants from other carmakers, will run on a hybrid powertrain. As such, LEGO recreated the V6 engine, electric motor, and connected battery of the actual racer in buildable brick form.

Another fascinating aspect of the Technic PEUGEOT 9X8 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar is the articulating parts. The doors, steering wheel, suspension, and more are movable. Some of its elements are glow-in-the-dark, which is a cool touch. Finally, it measures 19.5” long, 9” wide, and 5” high.

Images courtesy of LEGO