It has been a while since LEGO revisited its partnership with Ducati. The last kit we got was the Technic Panigale V4 R, which came out several years ago. Given it regularly drops sophisticated automotive sets, we believe the company should also cater to moto enthusiasts. In the meantime, at least there is the new Panigale V4 S.

SKU Number 42202 is a major upgrade over its predecessor. Although the Panigale V4 R was also enjoyable to build, there were only 646 pieces in the box, which makes it seem like something for beginners. Nonetheless, the crimson-clad moto is a fun albeit a quick one in contrast to LEGO’s newer bikes in the Technic series.

Having recently completed the Yamaha MT-10 SP, most of us are craving another two-wheeler to assemble. As such, the latest kit will offer just enough of a challenge with 1,603 pieces.to work with. “Drive your passion,” reads the slogan. “Recreate the details of the real-world Ducati Panigale V4 S – the iconic motorcycle from the Ducati stable.”

If this is your first LEGO Technic motorcycle build, prepare to lose track of time. As long as you don’t lose any of the plastic parts, the process is pretty straightforward. Overall, it should take roughly 15 to 20 hours at a steady pace. If there are no setbacks, an awesome scale model measuring 11.5″ x 16.5″ x 5.5″ is ready for display.

Cool elements include a realistic replica engine and a three-speed gearbox with a pedal shift mechanism. The front and back features a working suspension system. LEGO makes it easy to showcase courtesy of the buildable stand for the Panigale V4 S. Kickstart your new hobby with this badass bike.

Images courtesy of LEGO