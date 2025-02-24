There’s more to LEGO than just the standard sets. In fact, it’s no longer limited to children anymore because adults also find it a worthwhile hobby. Thus, you can choose from several series — each with its curated collection of kits and scale models. Our favorite by far is the Technic lineup. Moreover, the IDEAS platform always has something cool in store like this Blockbuster replica.

This buildable diorama of people’s source of entertainment in the ’80s is pure nostalgia for everyone at the time. Unfortunately, its failure to adapt to the changing market prompted the company to file for bankruptcy in 2010. Nonetheless, many still hold on to fond memories of their in-store escapades back in the day.

The Blockbuster kit is an official submission by Brazilian LEGO Fan to LEGO IDEAS for consideration. As of our writing, it has already amassed 6,185 supporters with 182 days left. For those who are wondering, if this project manages to reach 10,000 supporters, the Danish toymaker will then review it for potential mass production.

According to the creator of this original kit: “Well, my project is something that goes back to my past, to my childhood, to my youth, because I used to go to Blockbuster every Friday to rent a movie and/or a game, the good old days.” It features a LEGO replica of the store along with a parking lot.

Signature Blockbuster colors of blue and yellow adorn the otherwise tonal gray building. Other decorative elements outside the structure include a pylon sign, a lightbox sign, two clerk minifigures, a streetlamp, a mailbox, a dumpster, and a fire hydrant. A removable roof reveals the interior with shelves, a counter, and more.

Images courtesy of Brazilian LEGO Fan/LEGO IDEAS