As the 2022 F1 season draws closer, we begin to see tie-ins like the TAG Heuer TAG Heuer Formula 1 Red Bull Racing Special Edition. LEGO chimes in with another wonderful kit under its Technic range – the McLaren Formula 1 Race Car. Motorsports fans now have something to keep their hands occupied until race day.

Every time the Danish toy company collaborates with an automotive marque, they always strive to deliver the best experience. Hobbyists familiar with the Technic series will enjoy every minute as they have 1,432 pieces to work with. Upon completion, the scale model will measure 25.5” x 10.5” x 5” (L x W x H).

The Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car is more than just a pretty face. When it comes to intricate details, LEGO knows how to execute this in a spectacular fashion. Not only do you get to build it for display purposes only, but the interactive moving parts is a huge part of the appeal here.

As with their previous outings, McLaren Racing is closely working on this alongside LEGO Technic designers. As such, buyers can interact with the working suspension, steering, differential, and pistons on the V6 engine. Too bad an optional RC upgrade system is not available here, but seasoned brickbuilders should know what to do here. Anyway, the Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car sports a two-tone orange/blue colorway.

Depending on how you want to display the model kit, there are optional sponsor decals in the box. LEGO should also discuss partnerships with other Formula 1 racing teams to produce kits of their respective machines. Until that happens, the Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car should keep us busy. Preorders will ship out on March 1, 2022.

