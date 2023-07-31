When none of the latest LEGO sets is up to par with your discerning tastes, then perhaps this incoming release might just the what the doctor ordered. Fans of massive recreational projects may want to save up for the Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000. SKU# 42146 is not only huge, but it ships with all the fancy bells and whistles we’ve come to expect from the Technic lineup.

For those unfamiliar with products under this catalog, the company normally markets these for enthusiasts 18 years old and above. Still, it’s not going to stop hardcore brick builders from challenging undertakings like it. If you’re planning to get one, get ready to spend $700 for the kit and sink a lot of hours for its completion.

As big fans of the LEGO’s Technic series, we believe this bad boy is worth every cent. The Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000 boasts authentic movement just like the real thing. The attention to detail here is astounding as realistic nuances such as the tank steering, rotating turntable, winch, luffing jib, and load-sensing capabilities are all intact.

Once all 2,883 pieces are in place, you have a motorized replica of “one of the world’s most powerful cranes” that stands a little over three feet. It also measures 43” long and 11” wide, which makes it one of the largest models in the Technic range.

Given its size, you might need to reconfigure your LEGO display cabinet’s shelves. Instead of a traditional wired remote, the Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000 can be manipulated via the LEGO CONTROL+ app. Don’t miss out on this awesome kit as it hits store shelves and online retailers soon.

Images courtesy of LEGO