From our personal experience, plenty of hobbyists also have a fascination with automobiles and motorcycles. If not the real thing, many like to build model kits of their favorite rides or craft one from scratch. For those of you who prefer something that does not need tools, adhesives, and painting, LEGO offers the new Ferrari SF-24 F1 Car.

As part of its Technic series, expert builders can expect hours of fun. Some of us here are also huge motorsport fans. Hence, we can attest to the challenge LEGO’s Formula One series brings to the table. Likewise, let’s not forget the feeling of accomplishment once completed.

The fact that each SKU incorporates mechanical functions such as steering, suspension, and more will delight automotive aficionados. Folks who cheer for the Prancing Horse emblem can finally build this sleek scarlet-clad racing machine. The Ferrari SF-24 F1 Car is a highly detailed scale model.

Once all 1,361 pieces are in place, you have a replica that measures approximately 6″ x 10″ x 25″ (HxWxD). “Emblazoned with the legendary Scuderia Ferrari livery, the Ferrari SF-24 F1 Car gives fans a display piece that showcases their passion for the sport – and for the team they love,” writes LEGO.

Notable features include printed tires, a removable engine cover, an adjustable spoiler, and a v6 engine block with a spinning MGU-H unit. Your Ferrari SF-24 F1 Car would look awesome alongside other LEGO Technic Formula One sets. Since the holidays are almost here, grab it for yourself or as a gift to a fellow hobbyist.

Images courtesy of LEGO