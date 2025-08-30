Mobile games these days are a far cry from what they were a decade ago. Given that modern smartphones are now packing ridiculously powerful processors, AAA-quality games are now playable anywhere. However, some players prefer the tactile feel of a physical controller. AYANEO is currently crowdfunding the Pocket DS — billed as the “world’s first dual-screen Android handheld.”

The Chinese consumer electronics/gaming company already has a huge following across global markets. Even though the brand is relatively new, its products are lauded for their premium build quality, high-end hardware, sleek design, and intuitive controls.

As of our writing, the Indiegogo page for the Pocket DS is already fully funded by 1,268 backers. Currently, it’s at approximately $732,048, which is 11,412% beyond its original goal of a modest $50,000. At a glance, the form factor and clamshell configuration remind us of Nintendo’s own DS handheld system.

Nevertheless, this is an entirely different machine. It features a 7″ 1080p primary OLED display with a 164 Hz refresh rate, as well as a 5″ 4:3 aspect ratio secondary LCD screen. To ensure the latest games and software run without hiccups, we have a Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 SoC. Technically, it can do more than just gaming.

The ergonomic outline of the body provides a secure grip, while the TMR medium analog sticks and hall-effect linear triggers offer precision control. Furthermore, the D-pad and face buttons should feel familiar when you play classic titles across different genres.

Meanwhile, a PC-grade turbo fan keeps the thermals in check, while an 8,000 mAh battery extends your gaming sessions. The Pocket DS flaunts a CNC full metal top cover and a stepless hinge to hold it at any angle. Colors available include Shadow Black, Starry Yellow, and Retro Gray.

Images courtesy of AYANEO