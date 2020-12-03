The prohibitive prices of performance vehicles make them unattainable for regular folks like us. Hence, gearheads and fans of certain marques opt to go with scale models instead. The thing is, these kits are normally geared for experienced folks who know their way around building one. Thankfully, LEGO is here to give hobbyists a challenging yet fun experience that almost anyone can just join in. The latest to join their automotive series is the Technic Ferrari 488 GTE “AF Corse #51.”

Prior to this, LEGO already brought us amazing kits. The Bugatti Chiron, Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, and the Ducati Panigale V4 R. At 1,677 pieces, assembling the Technic Ferrari 488 GTE “AF Crose #51” is hours of fun. Although the number of bricks pales in comparison to the Danish company’s recent Colosseum Creator set, the former is a more immersive option.

Those who collect Ferrari memorabilia will enjoy the amazing details that one can expect from a LEGO Technic set. This 488 GTE “AF Corse #51” comes with a working front and back suspension system and a replica of the vehicle’s V8 engine with moving parts. Meanwhile, the steering wheel also moves the front wheels and the doors open for a view of the interior.

Motorsports enthusiasts are guaranteed to enjoy building and playing with the finished model. Not only does it look good as a display, but the accuracy of its moving parts will quickly become a source of fun and learning. Fully assembled, the LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE “AF Corse #51” measures 19 inches long, 8.5 inches wide, and 5 inches high. Even though it will eat up a lot of your time to complete, the process is exciting and rewarding.

Images courtesy of LEGO